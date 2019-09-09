Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Sends Best Wishes to Asha Bhosle on Her Birthday

Bhosle started her career in the 1940's.

IANS

Updated:September 9, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Sends Best Wishes to Asha Bhosle on Her Birthday
Bhosle started her career in the 1940's.
Loading...

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished veteran singer Asha Bhosle on her 86th birthday.

Bhosle on Sunday shared a message sent by Trudeau on Twitter. It read: "It is a great pleasure to send you best wishes and warmest congratulations on the occasion of your eighty sixth birthday."

The Indian singer captioned: "On my 86th birthday, I feel happy that my achievements have put India on the world music map where world leaders acknowledge my presence. Thank you to PM Trudeau of Canada."

Check out the post here,

Bhosle started her career in the 1940s. With a career spanning over six decades, the 86-year-old has given her fans several hit songs like "Raat akeli hai", "Kajra mohabbat wala", "Dum maro dum" and "Zara sa jhoom loon main" among several others.

She is also a recipient of the highest civilian awards in India, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram