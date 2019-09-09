Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Sends Best Wishes to Asha Bhosle on Her Birthday
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished veteran singer Asha Bhosle on her 86th birthday.
Bhosle on Sunday shared a message sent by Trudeau on Twitter. It read: "It is a great pleasure to send you best wishes and warmest congratulations on the occasion of your eighty sixth birthday."
The Indian singer captioned: "On my 86th birthday, I feel happy that my achievements have put India on the world music map where world leaders acknowledge my presence. Thank you to PM Trudeau of Canada."
Bhosle started her career in the 1940s. With a career spanning over six decades, the 86-year-old has given her fans several hit songs like "Raat akeli hai", "Kajra mohabbat wala", "Dum maro dum" and "Zara sa jhoom loon main" among several others.
She is also a recipient of the highest civilian awards in India, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.
