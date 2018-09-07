English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cancer Cannot Stop Sonali Bendre from Being a Bookworm; Check Out the Proof
Apart from family and friends, Sonali Bendre has another source of positivity. Find out what it is.
Apart from family and friends, Sonali Bendre has another source of positivity. Find out what it is.
Loading...
Sonali Bendre is one of those rare beings who hasn’t let cancer come in the way of her positivity. The actress has emerged as a ray of hope and inspiration to many. From breaking the news of high grade cancer to her battle against the illness, she has shared updates with her fans and supporters alike. In fact, from time to time, she has been speaking about how her family, friends and fans are her pillars of support.
Apart from all the loving people around her, books are also one thing that have kept her strong and her latest post is proof. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with a book. Captioning the picture she wrote, “Today is #ReadABookDay and what better way to celebrate it than by announcing the next book for #SBC! This one is a historical fiction set in Russia called "A Gentleman in Moscow" by @amortowles. The premise sounds pretty interesting, and I can't wait to start reading it! #SonalisBookClub”.
Sonali started her digital-based Sonali Book Club last year. Recently her friends, Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi, organized a live session for her book club that live streamed on Sonali’s Facebook profile. Thanking her friends, Sonali took to Instagram and wrote, “I've said it before and I’ll say it again... "I have the best friends in the world!" Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha. Special thank you to @janiceseq85 for ensuring a smooth and lively conversation. I truly truly appreciate it. #SonalisBookClub”.
Sonali shared the news of her being diagnosed with cancer on social media in July with a long post talking about how "sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball." She also said the diagnosis came after a few tests done for a “niggling pain". The actress is currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York.
Sonali, who began her film career in 1994 with K Ravi Shankar's Aag, has starred in over 45 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She is best known for doing Sarfarosh, Diljale, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Major Saab, among others.
Apart from all the loving people around her, books are also one thing that have kept her strong and her latest post is proof. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with a book. Captioning the picture she wrote, “Today is #ReadABookDay and what better way to celebrate it than by announcing the next book for #SBC! This one is a historical fiction set in Russia called "A Gentleman in Moscow" by @amortowles. The premise sounds pretty interesting, and I can't wait to start reading it! #SonalisBookClub”.
View this post on Instagram
Today is #ReadABookDay and what better way to celebrate it than by announcing the next book for #SBC! This one is a historical fiction set in Russia called "A Gentleman in Moscow" by @amortowles. The premise sounds pretty interesting, and I can't wait to start reading it! #SonalisBookClub
Sonali started her digital-based Sonali Book Club last year. Recently her friends, Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi, organized a live session for her book club that live streamed on Sonali’s Facebook profile. Thanking her friends, Sonali took to Instagram and wrote, “I've said it before and I’ll say it again... "I have the best friends in the world!" Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha. Special thank you to @janiceseq85 for ensuring a smooth and lively conversation. I truly truly appreciate it. #SonalisBookClub”.
View this post on Instagram
I've said it before and I’ll say it again... "I have the best friends in the world!" Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha Special thank you to @janiceseq85 for ensuring a smooth and lively conversation. I truly truly appreciate it. #SonalisBookClub
Sonali shared the news of her being diagnosed with cancer on social media in July with a long post talking about how "sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball." She also said the diagnosis came after a few tests done for a “niggling pain". The actress is currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York.
Sonali, who began her film career in 1994 with K Ravi Shankar's Aag, has starred in over 45 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She is best known for doing Sarfarosh, Diljale, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Major Saab, among others.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo
- Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 1.79 Lakh
- Sonam Kapoor Congratulates Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput in an Adorable Twitter Post
- Gavaskar Reminds Shastri of India's Past Overseas Record
- Aamir Khan is Nervous About Thugs of Hindostan But He Also Has a Solution
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...