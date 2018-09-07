Cancer Cannot Stop Sonali Bendre from Being a Bookworm; Check Out the Proof

Sonali Bendre is one of those rare beings who hasn’t let cancer come in the way of her positivity. The actress has emerged as a ray of hope and inspiration to many. From breaking the news of high grade cancer to her battle against the illness, she has shared updates with her fans and supporters alike. In fact, from time to time, she has been speaking about how her family, friends and fans are her pillars of support.Apart from all the loving people around her, books are also one thing that have kept her strong and her latest post is proof. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with a book. Captioning the picture she wrote, “Today is #ReadABookDay and what better way to celebrate it than by announcing the next book for #SBC! This one is a historical fiction set in Russia called "A Gentleman in Moscow" by @amortowles. The premise sounds pretty interesting, and I can't wait to start reading it! #SonalisBookClub”.Sonali started her digital-based Sonali Book Club last year. Recently her friends, Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi, organized a live session for her book club that live streamed on Sonali’s Facebook profile. Thanking her friends, Sonali took to Instagram and wrote, “I've said it before and I’ll say it again... "I have the best friends in the world!" Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha. Special thank you to @janiceseq85 for ensuring a smooth and lively conversation. I truly truly appreciate it. #SonalisBookClub”.Sonali shared the news of her being diagnosed with cancer on social media in July with a long post talking about how "sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball." She also said the diagnosis came after a few tests done for a “niggling pain". The actress is currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York.Sonali, who began her film career in 1994 with K Ravi Shankar's Aag, has starred in over 45 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She is best known for doing Sarfarosh, Diljale, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Major Saab, among others.