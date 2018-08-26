GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Candid Couple: Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked by Ranbir Kapoor Yet Again, See Pic

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role, is expected to release on August 15 next year.

News18.com

Updated:August 26, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
(Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Though Ranbir Kapoor is the successful scion of Bollyood royalty and an acclaimed actor in his own right, the social media-shy star seems to have an alternate career, should he choose to pursue it -- that of a portrait photographer. Provided the subject of the portrait is his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt, of course. While While Ranbir is not on social media, Alia has been sharing stunning images of herself on Instagram and crediting Ranbir for clicking them, coyly just mentioning him by his initials: RK.

The Raazi actress just took to the photo-sharing app again and posted a new picture of herself, taken by none other than RK himself.

when the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do.. RK

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on



That's not the only image of Alia's taken by Ranbir, of course. Check out the otherrs.

the view and her too.. photo credit - RK

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on





The two are currently filming for the first instalment of Ayan Mukherji’s three-part fantasy epic, titled Brahmastra. But that hasn't stopped the two from getting candid with their photography. On Wednesday, Alia posed in a blue jersey with the number eight written on the back. She captioned it: “to infinity and beyond.” Interestingly, eight is Ranbir’s favourite number.

to infinity & beyond 💫

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on



Then on Friday, another adorable image of the two, reportedly from Blugaria — where they had been shooting for Brahmastra — has surfaced on the photo-sharing app. In it, Ranbir is sporting a toothy grin and Alia is pout/winking, and both — wearing thick jackets — are probably trying to recreate popular emojis.

A post shared by Bollywood (@bollywood842) on



Though Ranbir has been vocal about his relationship with the Highway actor, who is 10 years younger than him, Alia is yet to confirm the romance.

Talking about their equation, he recently told Hindustan Times: “You want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner."
"I have said this before, it’s very new right now, so it would be really presumptuous to say anything about it or judge it,” he added.

