English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares a Picture Perfect Moment With Mahira Khan
While Sonam looked ethereal in a delicate pastel-hued Ralph and Russo lehenga ensemble, Mahira dazzled in a black off-the-shoulder Alberta Ferretti gown.
Image courtesy: Instagram/ Mahira Khan, SonamKAhuja
Sonam Kapoor and Mahira Khan upped the style quotient at the 71st Cannes film festival as they glided down the red carpet on same day. While Sonam looked ethereal in a delicate pastel-hued Ralph and Russo lehenga ensemble, Mahira dazzled in a black off-the-shoulder Alberta Ferretti gown. However, the two divas met each other before walking the red carpet and were excited to see each other. The actors also shared a picture perfect moment as Sonam planted a kiss on Mahira's head. In the photograph, which is doing the round on social media, we can see the two hugging each other.
(Credit: @anandahuja)
"Can't wait to hang out with you at Cannes," Sonam had earlier tweeted to Mahira, who has made her debut at the gala this time.
Meanwhile, Sonam channelled her inner desi diva in a lehenga this time. She kept her look minimal for the evening and effortlessly turned heads as she paired an interesting crop top to go with the ball-gown-like skirt. The blouse she paired it with had a flowy cape-like sleeve on one side while the other was a simple sheer one which made for an interesting detail.
Also Watch
(Credit: @anandahuja)
#WatchVideo History is made as the fabulous #MahiraKhan walks the red carpet for #LOrealParis #Pakistan as their first official spokesperson for Hair Care at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2018, attending the premiere of #BlacKkKlansman by #SpikeLee, wearing @albertaferretti, jewels by @Chopard, styled by @AmarFaiz and photographed by @ShakeelBinAfzal. #MahiraxLorealPK #LorealPKatCannes @lorealhair @mahirahkhan . . . . . . . . . #pakcelebz #model #pakistan #bollywood #instafashion #india #potd #lahore #paki #f4f #desi #karachi #islamabad
"Can't wait to hang out with you at Cannes," Sonam had earlier tweeted to Mahira, who has made her debut at the gala this time.
Thanks so much mahira! Can’t wait to hang out with you at cannes! https://t.co/VkR1kVedzB— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 10, 2018
Meanwhile, Sonam channelled her inner desi diva in a lehenga this time. She kept her look minimal for the evening and effortlessly turned heads as she paired an interesting crop top to go with the ball-gown-like skirt. The blouse she paired it with had a flowy cape-like sleeve on one side while the other was a simple sheer one which made for an interesting detail.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 10 First Impressions Review: An AI Camera Phone to be Reckoned With in 2018
- Race 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Is The 'Sikandar' of This Action Packed Family Feud
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch
- One Day to OnePlus 6 Launch: Images, Price, Specifications And All You Need to Know
- Good Scripts Don't Come To Us, They Go To Bigger People: Naveen Kasturia