Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares a Picture Perfect Moment With Mahira Khan

History is made as the fabulous Mahira Khan walks the red carpet for L'Oreal Paris Pakistan as their first official spokesperson for Hair Care at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2018, attending the premiere of BlacKkKlansman by Spike Lee, wearing Alberta Ferretti, jewels by Chopard, styled by Amar Faiz and photographed by Shakeel Bin Afzal.

