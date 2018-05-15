GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares a Picture Perfect Moment With Mahira Khan

While Sonam looked ethereal in a delicate pastel-hued Ralph and Russo lehenga ensemble, Mahira dazzled in a black off-the-shoulder Alberta Ferretti gown.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 9:33 AM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/ Mahira Khan, SonamKAhuja
Sonam Kapoor and Mahira Khan upped the style quotient at the 71st Cannes film festival as they glided down the red carpet on same day. While Sonam looked ethereal in a delicate pastel-hued Ralph and Russo lehenga ensemble, Mahira dazzled in a black off-the-shoulder Alberta Ferretti gown. However, the two divas met each other before walking the red carpet and were excited to see each other. The actors also shared a picture perfect moment as Sonam planted a kiss on Mahira's head. In the photograph, which is doing the round on social media, we can see the two hugging each other.

sonam mahira

sonam-mahira
(Credit: @anandahuja)



"Can't wait to hang out with you at Cannes," Sonam had earlier tweeted to Mahira, who has made her debut at the gala this time.






Meanwhile, Sonam channelled her inner desi diva in a lehenga this time. She kept her look minimal for the evening and effortlessly turned heads as she paired an interesting crop top to go with the ball-gown-like skirt. The blouse she paired it with had a flowy cape-like sleeve on one side while the other was a simple sheer one which made for an interesting detail.

