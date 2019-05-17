English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Pather Panchali to Manto, Indians Movies that Left an Impact at Cannes Film Festival
While Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Hina Khan are already in the French Riviera, there are no Indian movies that are in the run this year.
The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival has everything in attendance except for the presence of Indian cinema. Cannes Film Festival 2019, which began on May 14, is an extravagant film carnival that will go on till May 25. While no Indian movie has gained a single slot in the Cannes Film Festival this time, it will be right to say that Indian Cinema has left a great impact at Festival de Cannes in previous years.
While Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Hina Khan are already in the French Riviera, there are no Indian movies that are in the run this year. Here’s a look at the Indian movies that have left an ever-lasting impression at Cannes Film Festival:
Neecha Nagar (1946)
One of the first Indian films to gain worldwide recognition was the 1946 Hindi-Urdu film Neecha Nagar, directed by Chetan Anand. Inspired by Hayatulla Ansari’s short story, the movie went on to win the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film award, which is now known as the Palme d’Or at the 1946 Cannes. The story focuses on the class divide in India.
Awaara (1951)
Raj Kapoor’s Awaara, a story of a poor guy and a rich girl and the challenges that they had to overcome to survive on their own, was shortlisted for the most prestigious award of Palme d’Or.
Do Bigha Zamin (1953)
Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin was inspired by Bicycle Thieves (1948). Do Bigha Zamin set a new benchmark in the parallel cinema space and was awarded the Prix International at Cannes.
Salaam Bombay (1988)
Mira Nair has given some of the hit movies to Bollywood. Her 1988 film Salaam Bombay, which is set in the slums of Mumbai, was one of the Indian hits to be screened at Cannes. The film was well-received by the critics and won the Audience Award of the festival and the Camera d’Or (Golden Camera) Award.
The Lunchbox (2013)
Ritesh Batra's debut feature movie The Lunchbox was showcased at the International Critics’ Week of the 2013 Cannes festival. The movie bagged the Viewer's Choice Award. The Irrfan Khan starrer revolves around a mistaken delivery by the dabbawalas of Mumbai, which leads to a relationship between a lonely widower and an unhappy housewife.
Other than these, the other Indian movies that have been screened at Cannes are Masaan, Manto, Udaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Sarabjit, Bahubali, Boot Polish, Devdas, Guide, Miss Lovely, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly and Titli.
The regional movies to be screened at Cannes are Piravi (Malyalam), Swaham (Malyalam), Vanaprastham (Malyalam), Maranasimhasanam (Malyalam), Amar Bhoopali (Marathi), Pather Panchali (Bengali), Kharij (Bengali), Khandahar (Bengali) and Veyil (Tamil).
