Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut Looks Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale in Micheal Cinco Gown

After wearing a classic Kanjeevaram saree in her debut Cannes appearance, Kangana Ranaut went for a bejewelled soft pink and lavender Micheal Cinco gown. See all pictures here.

IANS

Updated:May 18, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut Looks Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale in Micheal Cinco Gown
Kangana Ranaut at Cannes. (Image: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut)
Loading...
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut looked no less than a princess out of a fairy-tale in a stunning pink and lavender trailed gown at the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

After flaunting bold looks, the Queen star opted for a stunning soft and feminine gown by Filipino fashion designer Micheal Cinco.

But what really caught the eye was her beautiful long embellished trail.

"I am wearing a Michael Cinco Couture gown, with pink and lavender hues and it's jewelled. It is very structured but at the same time, it has an absolutely romantic vibe to it. It is fierce and translucent but has a romantic vibe," Kangana, who is here courtesy a brand association with Grey Goose, said in a statement.

The 32-year-old actress completed her look with Chopard jewels, soft curls and minimal make-up.

Talking about her look, she said, "The hair is very romantic and regal and the make-up is also soft and we didn't create contrast. I have never done softer looks, I have never done pink for any red carpet and it's not my colour, so for me, it's a definition of a risk."















Kangana made a smashing red carpet appearance at Cannes on Friday with a classic Kanjeevaram saree paired with a corset, which she followed with an edgy Nedret Taciroglu pant-suit for an after-party.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram