English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut Looks Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale in Micheal Cinco Gown
After wearing a classic Kanjeevaram saree in her debut Cannes appearance, Kangana Ranaut went for a bejewelled soft pink and lavender Micheal Cinco gown. See all pictures here.
Kangana Ranaut at Cannes. (Image: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut)
Loading...
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut looked no less than a princess out of a fairy-tale in a stunning pink and lavender trailed gown at the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival.
After flaunting bold looks, the Queen star opted for a stunning soft and feminine gown by Filipino fashion designer Micheal Cinco.
But what really caught the eye was her beautiful long embellished trail.
"I am wearing a Michael Cinco Couture gown, with pink and lavender hues and it's jewelled. It is very structured but at the same time, it has an absolutely romantic vibe to it. It is fierce and translucent but has a romantic vibe," Kangana, who is here courtesy a brand association with Grey Goose, said in a statement.
The 32-year-old actress completed her look with Chopard jewels, soft curls and minimal make-up.
Talking about her look, she said, "The hair is very romantic and regal and the make-up is also soft and we didn't create contrast. I have never done softer looks, I have never done pink for any red carpet and it's not my colour, so for me, it's a definition of a risk."
Kangana made a smashing red carpet appearance at Cannes on Friday with a classic Kanjeevaram saree paired with a corset, which she followed with an edgy Nedret Taciroglu pant-suit for an after-party.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
After flaunting bold looks, the Queen star opted for a stunning soft and feminine gown by Filipino fashion designer Micheal Cinco.
But what really caught the eye was her beautiful long embellished trail.
"I am wearing a Michael Cinco Couture gown, with pink and lavender hues and it's jewelled. It is very structured but at the same time, it has an absolutely romantic vibe to it. It is fierce and translucent but has a romantic vibe," Kangana, who is here courtesy a brand association with Grey Goose, said in a statement.
The 32-year-old actress completed her look with Chopard jewels, soft curls and minimal make-up.
Talking about her look, she said, "The hair is very romantic and regal and the make-up is also soft and we didn't create contrast. I have never done softer looks, I have never done pink for any red carpet and it's not my colour, so for me, it's a definition of a risk."
View this post on Instagram
Live like you are made for the red carpet!! . . Gown: @michael5inco Jewels: @chopard Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 @mala_agnani Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @pankhurifetch . . #KanganaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #Greygooselife #Queenatcannes
View this post on Instagram
Live like you are made for the red carpet!! . . Gown: @michael5inco Jewels: @chopard Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 @mala_agnani Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @pankhurifetch . . #KanganaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #Greygooselife #Queenatcannes
Kangana made a smashing red carpet appearance at Cannes on Friday with a classic Kanjeevaram saree paired with a corset, which she followed with an edgy Nedret Taciroglu pant-suit for an after-party.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Hosts Special Screening of India's Most Wanted for Malaika Arora
- PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License Feature
- Asus ZenFone 6 With Unique Flip-Camera, Snapdragon 855 Goes Official
- Partners in Crime: Sriram Raghavan & Pooja Ladha Surti
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results