Cannes 2022: Aaradhya Gives Eva Longoria A Tight Hug, Greets Her Son With Aishwarya Rai; Watch Videos

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan seems to share a close bond with Eva Longoria. The 10-year-old met the international actress, who is also been a long friend and associate of Aishwarya, at a party in Cannes 2022. The gathering appears to have taken place after Aishwarya and Eva walked the red carpet of Top Gun: Maverick’s premiere.

In a video shared by fan accounts, Eva is seen greeting Aishwarya and telling her about how she changed from her silver dress seen on the red carpet to a more casual ensemble for the party. Aishwarya too was seen in a different outfit. While the two interacted, Aaradhya patiently waited. Eva soon enough took notice of Aaradhya and greeted her. They exchanged a tight hug with Aaradhya sporting a big smile.

In another video, Eva was seen getting on a video call with what appears to be her children. Aaradhya adorably introduces herself to Eva’s children while Aishwarya calls her son ‘handsome.’ The video also featured Abhishek Bachchan, smartly dressed in a tuxedo.

Earlier in the day, pictures of Aishwarya Rai and Eva Longoria on the red carpet at Cannes 2022 surfaced online. Both the actresses, who have been associated with L’Oreal, attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere. Pictures from the red carpet event showed Aishwarya and Eva holding hands and sharing a laugh together.

For the red carpet event, Aishwarya was seen wearing a black gown with an extension of 3D flowers on one sleeve. Her outfit was from the house of Dolce and Gabbana. Aishwarya sported kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips, wearing her hair down. On the other hand, Eva glammed up in a sparkling silver off-the-shoulder gown with a bold slit at the back for the event.

However, Abhishek and Aaradhya were nowhere to be seen.

