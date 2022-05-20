CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Steals The Limelight in Breathtaking Glass Gown; See Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in a show-stopping gown by Gaurav Gupta for her second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Entertainment Bureau

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on an ordinary day is one thing, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet is a whole different ball game. Aishwarya is the queen of the red carpet, each and every look she pulls off, she does it with class and elegance, and just the right amount of complete hotness.

For her second red carpet appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya donned an emerald sculpted linear glass gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The ensemble featured thousands of intricate bugle beads and a design element that rose up from the shoulders and formed a sort of giant halo behind Aishwarya’s head. She attended the screening of the film ‘Armageddon Time’.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a sculpted gown by designer Gaurav Gupta. (Reuters)
Aishwarya Rai attended the screening of the film ‘Armageddon Time’ at the Cannes film festival. (Reuters)

The actress made her first red carpet appearance this year at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in a black gown that featured an extension of 3D flowers on one sleeve. Her outfit was from the shelves of Dolce and Gabbana. The actress’ make-up was on point with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips. The actress wore her hair down. She attended the screening of Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on Wednesday evening.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked statusque in the Dolce & Gabbana gown. (Image: Instagram)

For the unversed, this is not the first time that Aishwarya is seen at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who is attending Cannes 2022 with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, is rather a veteran of the festival. Aishwarya has made the headlines a number of times for her looks at the event. Her Cinderella-like gown at the Cannes 2017 red carpet event and butterfly dress at Cannes 2018 are among the most popular. Prior to these, in 2016, Aishwarya was seen flaunting bright lavender lips when her bold look caught everyone’s attention. In 2014 too, the actress wore a gold Roberto Cavalli gown embellished with matching thread work.

first published:May 20, 2022, 08:23 IST