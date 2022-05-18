Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's First Look Revealed? Check Viral Pictures Here

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to grace Cannes Film Festival 2022. While her red carpet look has not been revealed so far, some pictures of Aishwarya in a pink outfit are now going viral on social media. In these clicks, Aishwarya can be seen posing with American actress Eva Longoria. She wore a Valentino pink outfit with a pink jacket and pants of the same colour. Don’t forget to miss her pink heels too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aishwaryaraibachchan_arb (@aishwaryaraibachchannn_arb)

On Tuesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was greeted with flowers and was snapped by the paparazzi as she reached the Nice airport in France. She wore a black outfit and looked absolutely stunning. Her minimal make-up and million-dollar smile added charm to her look.

For the unversed, this will not be the first time that Aishwarya will be seen at Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who is attending Cannes 2022 with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, is rather a veteran of the festival. Aishwarya has made the headlines a number of times for her looks at the event. Her Cinderella-like gown at the Cannes 2017 red carpet event and butterfly dress at Cannes 2018 are among the most popular. Prior to these, in 2016, Aishwarya was seen flaunting bright lavender lips when her bold look caught everyone’s attention. In 2014 too, the actress wore a gold Roberto Cavalli gown embellished with matching thread work.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood stars who are attending the Cannes Film Festival this year include Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nayanthara, and Helly Shah among others. Akshay Kumar was also supposed to join the festival but he has been tested positive for coronavirus.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon return to the screen with the Tamil historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. Reportedly, Aishwarya will be playing a dual role in the movie – Nandini and her mother Mandhakini Devi.

