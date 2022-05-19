Cannes 2022: Anurag Thakur Talks About India-Bangladesh's Friendship as Shyam Benegal's Mujib Trailer is Released

The trailer of Shyam Benegal’s film ‘Mujib-The Making of a Nation’, a biopic on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh, was unveiled today, May 19 at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2022. The director who was unable to attend the festival in France as he is currently busy completing the film addressed the panel and talked about how this film was close to him. “This is an Indo-Bangladesh co-production, the first of its kind between two countries and it is a film about the Father of the Bangladesh Nation. Now, this is a very important film as far as we are concerned and certainly a very important film for me. Because I personally think that I got an opportunity to work with some of the best actors of the subcontinent, number one and number two, more important than all, I think I made this film that is very close to the heart of most people in the sub-continent, particularly people of Bangladesh.”

He continued, “Sheik Mujib was an extraordinary person. He was a person who seemed like he has a background that was very middle class, simple man, with very simple taste and very simple life, but he had a burning ambition that he created a nation of Bangladesh. It was absolutely marvellous working on this film simply because we got an opportunity to work with technicians and artists from both sides of the border- India and Bangladesh.”

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who is leading a delegate of 11 members in the festival where India is the Country of Honour, also spoke about the friendship between India and Bangladesh and thanked the Prime Ministers of both the countries.

He began his speech by addressing the representatives from Bangladesh and the actors of the film and welcoming the Bangladesh delegation and his counterpart. “Mujib is a co-production of India and Bangladesh. It was the initiative of Prime Minister Modi, a gift on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Ji. It was a difficult time during the Covid-19 pandemic. It disrupted our lives and lifestyles, the world went through challenging times. Despite that, the work on the movie went on and I am so pleased and privileged to be here with all of you to release the trailer of Mujib.”

“I was talking to my colleagues the day before that on one hand when the world is struggling, facing challenges with the neighbours, here is one example of how to have good ties with your neighbours. Not only the co-production of a movie, not only to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the nation (Bangladesh) but also to complement each other’s work. That is what we are looking forward to and I am grateful to both the leaders, PM Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina Ji for taking this initiative, giving us the opportunity to come out with a film on the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman Ji.

He continued that this is the best time to release the trailer as India will be celebrating her 75th year of Independence and also 75 years of Diplomatic ties with France. Moreover, India is also a Country of Honour at the Cannes this year. Thakur concluded, “I thought this could be the best time to release the trailer and show the strength of friendship of Bangladesh and India. It is not only India’s progress, it’s not only our progress in the different fields but it is with our neighbours -our relationships and how we complement each other about their work and the relationship we had so far.”

He concluded with a couple of lines in Hindi and said that India and Bangladesh have shown how two neighbouring countries can co-exist together.

Extensively shot in India and Bangladesh, abiding by all the health guidelines amidst the Covid-19 pandemic – the film by the legendary filmmaker was wrapped up in December 2021. The biopic feature stars Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo, who plays the titular role, along with Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Chanchal Chowdhury, Nusraat Faria in pivotal roles.

