Singer-composer AR Rahman, who is making his directorial debut with Le Musk, shared a glimpse of audiences enjoying his film at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The legendary composer took to his official Instagram handle to share photos of audiences enjoying the VR (virtual reality) experience. The film is all set to have a world premiere at Cannes XR. Sharing the post, he used the hashtags, “#LeMuskthecinematicsensoryexperience @festivaldecannes @noraarnezederofficial @guyburnet_”

Take a look:

The Oscar winner also shared a photo with his team, expressing his gratitude to them. He penned, “My amazing Lemusk army ..really grateful to my faithful team ,who believed in my vision and gave their precious time to work on this project! @festivaldecannes @_akt_ @srghvn @hashimzain @kdoucette10.”

AR Rahman’s Le Musk is a 36 minute VR film which stars Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in pivotal roles.

Apart from Le Musk, five other Indian films, in various regional languages, will also be screened at Cannes 2022. To note, at Cannes 2022, Deepika Padukone, will be seen representing India as one of the jury members. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is all set to grace the film festivals was clicked at the Nice airport in France, where she received a warm welcome. Aishwarya was greeted with flowers and was snapped by the paparazzi.

Apart from AR Rahman, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, other Bollywood stars who will be at the Cannes Film Festival this year include Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nayanthara, and Helly Shah among others.

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 kick-started on May 16 and will continue till May 28.

