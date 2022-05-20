Cannes 2022: AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur Praise R Madhavan’s Rocketry, Film Gets 10-Min Standing Ovation

R Madhavan’s film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 19, and it received praises from those attending the premiere. Oscar-award winner AR Rahman and director Shekhar Kapur were among those who raved about the movie.

Rahman took to Twitter and applauded Madhavan for bringing ‘a new voice to Indian cinema.’ He said, “Just watched #Rocketrythenambieffect at Cannes ..Take a bow @ActorMadhavan for bringing a new voice to Indian cinema #changeishere #respecttoIndianscientists (sic).”

Kapur also tweeted, “What a beautiful film #rocketry, a film based on the life of Rocket Scientist Nambi Narayanan is. The film had its #cannespremiere last night, beautifully directed and starring R Madhavan. The presence of Nambi Narayanan himself in the audience made it even more heart wrenching (sic).”

According to IndiaToday.in, Rocketry: The Nambi also received a 10-minute standing ovation as well. Responding to the great reception the film received at Cannes Film Festival, actor-turned-director R Madhavan, said, “I’m overwhelmed and exhilarated. It’s a surreal moment for all of us at Team Rocketry! Humbled and grateful By God’s grace.Thank you for all your love and support.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former engineer and aerospace engineer who worked at ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). He was accused of espionage in the 90s. The film marks Madhavan’s directorial debut and in addition to his role as the main lead, Madhavan has also taken up the role of producer as well. The film will be hitting silver screens across the country on July 1.

The film’s trailer, which was dropped back in April, was received with fanfare and love by its viewers. The trailer also offered glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan and Simran Bagga who will be in special roles in the film.

This year’s edition of the Cannes Film festival saw a diverse Indian delegation as prominent members of the film industry including R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan and several others. Cannes began on May 17 and will end on May 28.

