Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone is Bold and Powerful in Black Suit with Statement Necklace, See Latest Pics

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently at Cannes 2022 and ruling hearts with her gorgeous looks. The actress, who is also a jury member at the prestigious festival, took to social media and dropped pictures of her latest look at the mega show.

In these latest clicks, Deepika can be seen posing in an all-black pantsuit. The outfit is from the international label named ArdAzAei. Deepika accessorised her look with a diamond neckpiece by Cartier that featured a tiger face. She opted for a bright red lip shade and kept her hair in a messy bun. Needless to say, Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning in these pictures.

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone also inaugurated India Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival along with Union Minister for I&B, Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur. She wore a black and gold shimmery saree by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Deepika tied her hair in a bun and accessorised it with a golden hairband.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone is a part of a nine-member jury that will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28. The other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier. Deepika will also walk the Cannes red carpet for all ten days.

Other Bollywood stars who are attending the Cannes Film Festival this year include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nayanthara, and Helly Shah among others. Akshay Kumar was also supposed to join the festival but he has been tested positive for coronavirus.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Apart from these, Deepika will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Big B and Prabhas.

