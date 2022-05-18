Cannes 2022: Eva Longoria, Katherine Langford Set The Red Carpet On Fire With Their Stunning Looks

Tuesday marked the opening night of the 75th Cannes Film Festival and it was certainly a star-studded night. Besides being a celebration of global cinema, Cannes also gives us some memorable fashion moments. The day one of the international events saw Hollywood stars like Julianne Moore, Katherine Langford, and Eva Longoria walk the red carpet.

Eva shared pictures from her red carpet moment on Instagram. The 47-year-old actress wore a black Alberta Ferretti creation. Eva’s evening dress featured a long, black chiffon slip silhouette with delicate ruffles and embroidered floral appliqués. The dress was from the Alberta Ferretti Fall Winter 2022 Collection. Eva accessorised her look with a matching black choker. The actress who is most famous for starring in the television series Desperate Housewives, wore a pair of black strappy heels by Aquazzura with her dress that was visible through the sheer chiffon. The heels featured an ankle strap as well as a strap along the toes covered in sparkles.

Julianne made a stunning appearance at the opening night of Cannes and Coupez (Final Cut) premiere on Tuesday. For the event held at Palais des Festivals, the 61-year-old actress wore a black Bottega Veneta gown. The gown featured a plunging neckline with some convenient pockets. Julianne left her neatly styled tresses open and accessorised her look with a diamond and emerald necklace.

Lashana Lynch also walked the red carpet in a white high-necked FENDI Couture gown that featured an intricate beaded pattern.

For the same event, 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine bedazzled in a silver sparkling Prada creation. The Australian actress opted for a custom-made Prada gown styled by Molly Dickson. The gown featured a column of emblazoned silver sequins and a finished sweeping train that was folded over to resemble a bow. The Prada creation also came with long sleeves and a plunging neckline with a stain bandeau. Katherine styled her hair in a twisted updo.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival is a 12-day event that takes place at the French Riviera.

