Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Launches Poster of Her Film 'Country of Blind'

Hina Khan is currently at the Cannes Film Festival and is setting fire on the red carpet of the prestigious event with her too-hot-to-handle looks. Amid all this, on Sunday, the actress also launched the poster of her upcoming movie ‘Country of Blind’. Directed by Rahat Kazmi, the film is based on H.G. Wells’ novel ‘The Country of the Blind’.

The plot of the film revolves around a valley that is full of blind people. The movie presents how these people are living happy life even when they are visually impaired. Hina too will be playing the role of a blind woman in the film.

Dropping the poster on her social media handle, Hina Khan talked about how challenging it was working on this film.

“It’s not easy to make experimenting cinema for anyone but making it internationally reasonable too is a harder job, especially for independent Filmakers. We too were met with such challenges but we decided to stick with the essence of the story. As an actor it was both extraordinary and interesting to play a Blind girl for more reasons then I can write now. First look of our creative leap of faith ‘Country of Blind’ was unveiled in the most prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 – Indian Pavilion,” she wrote.

Hina’s friends from the industry and fans were quick to send wishes in the comment section. Actress Gauhaur Khan and comedian Bharti Singh also congratulated Hina. Nupur Sanon also wrote, “So proud of you Hinaaa.”

Meanwhile, Hina Khan has also been spreading the charm of her beauty at the Cannes Film Festival. Recently, she was seen posing in a gorgeous thigh-high slit golden gown. She accessorised her look with a pair of oversized pearl earrings. Hina tied her hair into a glamourous bun and completed her look with a pair of golden heels. “Some yellow love,” the actress wrote.

