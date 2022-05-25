Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Looks Like A Boss Lady In Her Uber Chic Avatar At French Riviera; See Pics

TV star Hina Khan has been making her fans go gaga over her fine sartorial choices. The actress who is currently in France for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival has been winning the fashion game at the prestigious international film festival. On Wednesday, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to Instagram to drop new pictures from a photoshoot in the resort town and delighted her fans with another jaw-dropping look. She donned a blue designer pantsuit for the clicks as she posed in the city.

Channelling her inner boss lady, the actress wore a printed blue suit and fitted matching pants that had art printed on it. She rounded off her look with a pair of a high heel- ankle-length boots. Hina sported a fitted top underneath the coat that had her cleavage exposed. The actress looked street-style chic as she added a pair of chunky sunglasses. Hina had her hair tied in a stylish top bun, with some tresses laying out of it. The actress gave us boss lady vibes as she strikes stunning poses in the city. As for her make-up, she chose a classic brown lip shade and flaunted her glowing skin.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “I choose blue today 💙#cannes2022 #freshriviera.”

Soon after the pictures, were shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the actress. One user wrote, “Soo ravishing.” Another commented, “Stunning.” A few others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Sophie Choudry commented, “Girllll🔥,” Anita Hasnandani too praised her look writing, “Killed every look like a pro 🔥.”

Hina made her first red carpet appearance on Friday. She was seen wearing a gorgeous high-low lilac gown by Sophie Couture for her first red carpet appearance this year. She attended the screening of “Eo” at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

During the festival, Hina spoke to Film Companion and confessed she was disheartened that she wasn’t invited to the India Pavilion at Cannes. Hina said that the bias towards TV stars still exists. “There is an elitist system, this elitist game, which still exists. There was an opening ceremony that happened at the Indian pavilion. There was everyone, all the talents, my contemporaries, and not just from Bollywood. It’s not that I envy them, I am so proud of them. But at the same time, it is a bit disheartening, why was I not there? Why was I not there? I could have been there, probably in the audience, at least, cheering for them when they were doing the Ghoomar. I loved the video, I felt so proud of my country,” she said.

