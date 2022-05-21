Cannes 2022: Kamal Haasan Is Aging Like A Fine Wine And These Pics Are Proof

Kamal Haasan, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Vikram at Cannes Film Festival in France, has left everyone amazed by making a dashing appearance in a bottle-green suit. The outfit came from the shelves of designer Gaurav Gupta. Haasan looked absolutely dapper in the suit, which he paired with matching shoes and shades. In the now-viral photos, you can see the embellished design at the collar of the blazer, making it the highlight of the fit. The actor was styled by Amritha Ram for the event.

Sharing a set of pictures of himself on Twitter on May 20, the actor wrote, “My little place under the sun in a tiny world called cinema.”

My little place under the sun in a tiny world called cinema . #cannesfilmfestival2022#Vikram Styled by @amritharam2

Wearing @GG_studio pic.twitter.com/tZoi5wSeeV — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 20, 2022

Haasan will turn 70 in a few years but his sartorial choices and impeccable fashion sense never let us believe that he is in his sixties.

As soon as he dropped his photos on Twitter, fans went gaga. The comments section has been flooded with admiration remarks.

A person commented, “Man, this is my inspiration, have to look like this at 67-68.”

Man, this is my inspiration, have to look like this at 68🔥😮 — I'M NK (@Naven_Selva) May 20, 2022

Another wrote, “My man, you’re always the darling of the masses.”

My man, you're always the darling of the masses — Rajesh Kanna (@kannaca) May 20, 2022

“Aging Like A Fine Wine,” read one of the reactions.

A few were also seen excited for his upcoming film Vikram. A fan said, “We love you and can’t wait for June 3. Best wishes. One movie for this year.”

We love you and can’t wait for June 3. Best wishes ! one movie for this year is “Pathala Pathala”😁👍 — BioSaga (@biosaga) May 20, 2022

Kamal Haasan will set the big screen on fire once again after a gap of four years. He was last seen in Vishwaroopam 2, which received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now Vikram will release on June 3 and fans can’t keep calm.

Among these updates, a report stating that actor Suriya might have a cameo in Vikram is also doing rounds on the internet.

On May 15, the trailer of the film has launched and needless to say, fans loved it. The film’s trailer has received more than 1 million likes and crossed 1.1 crore views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

