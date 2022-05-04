Cannes 2022: Masks or COVID-19 Testing Not Mandatory To Attend The Film Festival This Year

Cannes Film Festival is set to return with all its glory as the organisers of the film festival are preparing to axe the COVID-19 curbs ahead of its 75th edition. According to a report in Variety, the annual celebration of movies won’t be testing attendees, as it did last year, and will not institute a mask mandate at screenings and events.

In a statement, Cannes general secretary Francois Desrousseaux informed the same. He said, “Since the health pass is no longer in application in France, guests will not have to show proof of testing or vaccination to enter the Palais."

“Most participants will likely be vaccinated anyway because France has made it very complicated for non-vaccinated travellers to enter the country," added Desrousseaux.

Stating that approximately 95 per cent of the adult population in France has already received two shots of the vaccine.

The Paris based executive said in his statement, “We’re in a very different situation than last year because the curve of COVID-19 infections is going down, instead of going up.”

Notably, another change from last year is that masks will not be mandatory indoors, but will instead be strongly recommended. However, Desrousseaux said Cannes staffers will be wearing masks.

Actor Deepika Padukone will be a part of the competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival this year. French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury for the 75th edition, which kicks off next month. Lindon, who won the 2015 Best Actor award at Cannes for The Measure of a Man, starred in last year’s Palme d’Or winner Titane.

French actor Vincent Lindon is the Jury President of the 75th Festival de Cannes! Along with his eight jury members, he will reward one of the 21 films in Competition with the Palme d'or, on Saturday May 28, during the Closing Ceremony. #Cannes2022 ► https://t.co/8CTJtGOIQ6 pic.twitter.com/U6bdPGq1Xy— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 26, 2022

Joining him on the jury panel along with Deepika are actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier. The jury will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28.

According to reports, Deepika, who has been a red carpet regular at the Cannes film festival since 2017, is expected to walk for all ten days.

The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17-28.

