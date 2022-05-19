Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde Debuts In Gorgeous Gown At Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick Premiere

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Pooja Hegde is giving Disney princesses a run for their money with her new Cannes 2022 look! The actress officially made her Cannes red carpet debut on Wednesday. Pooja was seen making her way to the premiere of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick at the film festival.

For her red carpet debut, Pooja opted for a gorgeous, princess-like feathery gown for the event. Sharing pictures of her look on Instagram, Pooja wrote, “Soaking it all in… #cannes2022 #redcarpet #IndiaAtCannes.” She then shared pictures from the premiere on her Instagram Stories and added, “What a day!”

Pooja wasn’t the only Indian diva at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere. Cannes favourite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also present at the premiere. The actress was seen wearing a dramatic black flowery gown for the red carpet event.

On Wednesday evening, Pooja joined Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela at the inauguration of the India Pavilion at Cannes 2022. Clips from the event showed the actresses coming together and dancing as singer Mame Khan sang a folk song. Minister for I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, music maestro A R Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, R Madhavan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were present at the event as well.

At the event, as reported by Indianexpress.com, speaking at the event, Pooja said, “It has always been a dream to be at Cannes. It has been possible because of Anurag Thakur. What’s amazing is that I have not come with a brand but have come to represent the country, celebrating the country as an Indian actor.”

On the work front, Pooja has had a busy year. She was seen in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Beast with Thalapathy Vijay and Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The actress began the filming of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, opposite Salman Khan, this summer. She also has Cirkus, opposite Ranveer Singh, releasing this year.

