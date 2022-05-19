Cannes 2022: R Madhavan Dazzles At The Red Carpet In A Stunning Manish Malhotra Suit

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is here as actors and celebrities from all over the world flood into the French resort town to attend one of the biggest and most prestigious film festivals in the world. The Indian delegation at the Cannes this year includes a list of celebrities including, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, AR Rahman, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Deepika Padukone turned heads after she was selected to be a part of the Cannes jury. R Madhavan was also in attendance and turned up in a classic black suit at the coveted red carpet.

The red carpet saw R Madhavan in a black suit. His suit jacket had a detailing of black sequin while the rest of his outfit resembled a staple black suit. The actor paired his ensemble with retro sunglasses as he posed with outstretched arms and smiled for the camera. On Wednesday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to post a photo of him wearing his dashing ensemble.

Taking to the captions, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star wrote, “Only @manishmalhotra05 Can make an already special and memorable day even more special. Thank you for making me feel so good about myself. My confidence soared because of you guys. Thank you @manishmalhotraworld. Styled by – @priyanjalirajlaxmisingh.”

R Madhavan will see the worldwide premiere of his film, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, where he plays the main lead. As per a report in the Times of India, the film is set to be released at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie has been directed and produced by R Madhavan himself. The plot features the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was falsely accused of espionage.

The Cannes Film Festival will continue till May 28th.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.