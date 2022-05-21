Cannes 2022: Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae's Directorial Debut Hunt Gets Standing Ovation, Watch Video

Cannes Film Festival 2022: What a year Lee Jung-jae is having! After winning awards for his performance in Squid Game, the actor has now made his way to the Cannes Film Festival where he is showcasing his directorial debut, Hunt. The South Korean film premiered at Cannes 2022, in the non-competition Midnight Screening section.

Hunt has not only been directed by Lee Jung-jae but he also stars as the lead. Hunt marks his first directorial venture in his 30-year-long career. The film also stars Jung Woo-sung.

The videos and pictures from the premiere revealed that Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung were welcomed into the theatre with thunderous applause and a standing ovation. South Korean news agency Yonhap revealed that the film received a three-minute standing ovation.

The Korean SQUID GAME star Lee Jung-jae arrives inside the Palais for the world premiere of his feature directorial debut in which he also stars, HUNT… what a year this guy is having! pic.twitter.com/jyETXa4kKI — Scott Feinberg @ Cannes (@ScottFeinberg) May 19, 2022

Après la projection de #Hunt, Lee Jung-jae, qui a écrit, réalisé et joué dans le film, et l’acteur Woo-Sung Jung ont eu droit à une standing ovation au Théâtre Lumière. #Cannes2022 @Festival_Cannes pic.twitter.com/8nE2N7DSS1 — AlloCiné (@allocine) May 20, 2022

The actors were seen thanking the audience. Jung Woo-sung also took to Instagram and shared a picture of the memorable moment.

Set in the 1980s military regime, Hunt shows the intelligence war between South and North Korea. Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung play rival agents who are out to nab a North Korean spy that has been leaking top-secret information. Their investigation leads to the discovery that a plot to assassinate the South Korean president was in the making.

Speaking about the film with AP, Lee Jung-jae said, “Before deciding to direct, I thought I just wanted to make a very fun film. After I got my hands on it and started writing the script myself, I actually wanted to come to Cannes. Because I wanted to come to Cannes, I had to find the subject matter that would resonate with the global audience.”

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-jae is set to return for the second season of Squid Game. The actor played the lead in the first season, winning numerous awards including the Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Critics Choice Awards 2022.

