Cannes 2022: Sunil Grover Shares a Morphed Picture of Gutthi From Red Carpet and Hina Khan Cannot Stop Laughing

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival started on May 17 and will continue until the 28th of May. It is no secret that the spotlight is on India at the mega show this year. Several celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Hina Khan among others walked on the red carpet, leaving netizens stunned. However, there is one celebrity who gave Cannes 2022 red carpet a hilarious twist.

Comedian Sunil Grover took to social media and dropped a morphed picture of his popular character Gutthi. In the photo, Gutthi is seen on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. In the picture, Gutthi is seen dressed in a white outfit that has a purple bow tie in the center. She also tied a red ribbon to her hair. “French Riviera”, the comedian wrote in the caption. Don’t forget to miss Gutthi’s iconic facial expression!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

Sunil Grover’s post left everyone, friends and fans go ROFL. Hina Khan, who walked on the Cannes 2022 red carpet, wrote ‘Sunil’ and dropped laughing emojis. Mouni Roy also wrote, ‘Lol’ along with laughing emojis. Ronit Bose Roy also commented, “Wow! Dude you’re killing it!” Meet Brothers and Rasika Dugal among others also dropped laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover underwent heart surgery earlier this year. His surgery took place on January 27 this year at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute. Reportedly, Grover, who is 44 years old had a blockage in all three arteries. However, the comedian was discharged from the hospital on February 3. Later, the comedian also issued a statement and wrote, “Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali! (Brother, the treatment went well, I am recovering. Thank you for sending wishes).”

