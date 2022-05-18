Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia Makes Dramatic Debut In Black and White Ball Gown, Malaika Arora Approves

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia is making sure she makes a memorable Cannes Film Festival debut this year. The actress turned heads on the red carpet with her dramatic black and white gown by Gauri & Nainika. The Baahubali star looked stunning in a body-hugging gown. The long train took the look a notch higher.

Tamannaah was styled by Shaleena Nathani, who is also behind Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi saree look at Cannes 2022. Sharing the pictures of her look on Instagram, Tamannaah wrote, “Cannes 2022.” The look received love from many, including Malaika Arora.

The gorgeous diva took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis to show her approval. Niharika Konidela wrote, “SLAYY!” Raashii Khanna called her look “Beautiful.”

Tamannaah has been listed as one of the celebrities featuring in Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur’s delegation at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Other heavyweights such as Nayanthara and Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui feature in the delegate.

Akshay Kumar was also part of the delegation however he had to back out after testing positive for Covid-19. “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there,” he tweeted after his diagnosis.

Besides the delegation, several stars such as Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also be seen returning to the red carpet. Deepika is participating in the Cannes Film Festival this year as a jury member on the Cannes Film Festival’s jury. Hina Khan is also making an appearance this year.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has lately been making the headlines for her upcoming projects. Tamannaah is all set to appear on Anil Ravipudi’s comedy feature, F3: Fun and Frustration. The film stars Varun Tej in the lead and also gas Venkatesh playing a prominent role. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 27.

The actress will also appear in Nagashekar’s romantic flick, Gurthunda Seethakalam, a remake of the 2020 Kannada romantic drama, Love Mocktail. Tamannaah Bhatia has also finished shooting for the Bollywood movie, Babli Bouncer helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

