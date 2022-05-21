Cannes 2022: TV Actor Helly Shah Fangirls Over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Red Carpet; See Pic

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is here as celebrities all across the world boarded their planes to fly down to the French resort town to attend one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals. Photos and videos from actors and socialites, featuring glimpses of gorgeous outfits and beautiful scenes, have flooded social media platforms. Helly Shah, a television actor, made her debut at the Cannes this year and took to her Instagram on late Friday to post photos of her with actor and Cannes regular, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The post included two photos and featured Shah with Bachchan on the red carpet as well as an after-party, where Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan joined the pair in the photo. Both the actors looked stunning in their couture outfits as they struck poses for the camera The photo was captioned, “Had a fan girl moment at Cannes. Got to meet the evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. More details about it coming soon on my feed so stay tuned.”

The first photo featured Shah and Bachchan on the red carpet where Bachchan was seen in her iconic black dress with beautiful floral details, which is making its rounds on the Internet. Shah went for a statement shimmery dress with a plunging neckline as she excitedly smiled while looking at the camera. The second photo saw more beautiful outfits and a smiling Aaradhya who seemed to be making conversation with Helly Shah.

The Cannes debutante, Helly Shah, flew over to the French Riviera for the unveiling of her new film’s poster, Kaya Palat. Shah will be seen with the film’s writer, Rahat Kazmi and co-lead, Tariq Khan. Helly Shah is widely known for her work in television serials like, ‘Swaragini’, ‘Devanshi’, ‘Sufiyana Pyaar Mera’ and ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.’

Indian representation at the Cannes Film Festival this year was diverse as celebrities like R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among several were in attendance. Deepika Padukone made headlines after she joined the jury board of the Cannes Film Festival. Cannes which started on 17th May will continue till 28th May.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.