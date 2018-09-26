Cannes Festival Favourite 'Dogman' is Italy's Official Entry For the Oscars

Representing Italy in the submissions for Best Foreign Language Film category ahead of the February 2019 Academy Awards, Dogman is the story of a mild-mannered dog groomer who takes on a gangland thug.Having seen its lead actor Marcello Fonte win Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Dogman is now Italy's choice for consideration by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the Best Foreign Language film at the 2019 Academy Awards.There are two more hurdles for the critically acclaimed Dogman to overcome before taking a place at the Oscar ceremony; the longlist, currently at 75 submissions with several days to go until an October 1 deadline, is whittled down to a shortlist of 9 in December, with five finalists then made known at the Oscars' general nominees announcement on January 22, 2019.The 91st Academy Awards then take place on February 24, 2019.Other high-profile submissions for Best Foreign Language Film include Mexico's choice Roma, from Alfonso Cuarón, director of Best Picture Oscar winner Gravity; the Cannes, Sundance and Toronto notable I Am Not a Witch from the UK; Colombian entry Birds of Passage; Polish pick Cold War, whose director steered 2014 winner Ida; and Japan's Cannes Palme D'Or winner Shoplifters.Canada has plumped for crime story Watch Dog, the Netherlands for World War II thriller The Resistance Banker, Singapore the martial arts Western Buffalo Boys, the Philippines chose sibling drama Signal Rock, and South Africa went for action movie Sew the Winter to My Skin.