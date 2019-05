Cannes Film Festival 2019: Bollywood Celebrities Who Will Walk the Red Carpet for the First Time

The global film carnival, Cannes Film Festival has begun on May 14 and will go on for 11 days. The 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival will see the who’s who of the world cinema, donned up in their best attire. The celebrities will gather to promote their movies, sharing film posters and screenings and representing the famous brands. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi, Mallika Sherawat, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam K Ahuja are the usual faces from the Indian film industry, the Cannes red carpet will also have the debut entry from three more Indian celebrities this year.Read on to find out who all are going to make their debut at Cannes Film Festival this year.Hina Khan, who has recently quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Kommolika, will make her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2019’s red carpet on May 17. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara is at the French Riviera to reveal the first look of her debut film Lines. Hina has already reached France and was seen busy strolling around Paris, the city of romance, with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. The actress also took to Instagram to share pictures from the French city.Happy Bhaag Jayegi and Cocktail actress, Diana Penty, is going to make make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Diana, who will be attending the Festival de Cannes as a part of her association with brand Grey Goose, is really excited for her debut.After hogging the limelight at the Met Gala 2019, where Priyanka Chopra walked with her husband Nick Jonas, the Quantico actress will be making her debut at 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival. Priyanka Chopra was spotted leaving for French Riviera from her NYC apartment on Wednesday. Priyanka Chopra has recently crossed 40 million followers on Instagram and will be next seen in The Sky is Pink.Also read: Cannes Film Festival 2019 Set to Raise the Bar Follow @News18Movies for more