Cannes Film Festival 2019: Celebs Expected to Walk the Red Carpet at French Riviera

The 72nd edition of Festival de Cannes will once again have the best of Bollywood representing the Indian art, culture and style. Here are few Indian divas who are expected to walk the Cannes Red Carpet this year.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 11, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
Cannes Film Festival 2019: Celebs Expected to Walk the Red Carpet at French Riviera
Bollywood divas are known for their fashion display at Cannes Red Carpet. With the best of Indian cinema representing the Bollywood at Cannes Film Festival every year, this year is expected to be no different. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are the most talked about Indian celebs at Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet, many other Indian celebs have already made an appearance at Cannes. Considered as one of the most awaited film festivals in the world of global cinema, Cannes Film Festival 2019 will begin on May 14 and conclude on May 25. The 72nd edition of Festival de Cannes will once again have the best of Bollywood representing the Indian art, culture and style.

Here are few Indian divas who are expected to walk the Cannes Red Carpet this year:

Deepika Padukone:

Being a regular attendee of Cannes Film Festival, this year will be Deepika’s first appearance post her marriage with Ranveer Singh. It is expected that the Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone may attend the festival on May 16.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is another regular attendee at Cannes. Aishwarya, who walked the Red Carpet with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan last year, has left no stone unturned to stun people with her dresses. It is expected that the Devdas star will walk the Red Carpet on May 19.

Sonam K Ahuja

Aisha fame Sonam K Ahuja is known worldwide for her fashion and style. The Veere Di Wedding star, who attended Cannes 2018 just after her marriage, is expected to be present at the festival on May 20-21.

Kangana Ranaut

Another Bollywood celebrity who is awaited at Cannes Red Carpet is Kangana Ranaut. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star Kangana will travel to the French Riviera from May 16-18.

Huma Qureshi

Gangs of Wasseypur fame Huma Qureshi has walked the Festival de Cannes Red Carpet in the past. The Bollywood diva will yet again make an appearance at Red Carpet on May 19-20.

Hina Khan

Making her debut at the Cannes Red Carpet, TV actor Hina Khan will be attending the Film Festival on May 17. Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika’s short film, Lines, will be premiered at the film festival on the same day.

Taranjit Kaur

Another Indian-origin actor to attend Cannes Film Festival is Taranjit Kaur, who will showcase her short film on women and sexuality and documentary at the festival.

