Cannes Film Festival 2021: British Director Andrea Arnold to Head A Certain Regard Jury

The well-know British auteur, Andrea Arnold, will chair the jury for A Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival scheduled to open on July 6. A Certain Regard is the most important section after Competition.

She will be assisted by U.S. moviemaker Michael Covino (The Climb), French actor Elsa Zylberstein (I’ve Loved You So Long), Argentine director Daniel Burman (Lost Embrace), and Algerian filmmaker Mounia Meddour (Papicha).

Arnold is a Cannes regular, having won three Jury Awards for her three Competition entries — her debut Red Road (2006), Fish Tank (2009), and American Honey (2016). Arnold’s latest, the bovine-focused documentary, Cow, will bow in a new section titled, Cannes Premiere. This will be non-competitive.

A Certain Regard will have 20 features this year — including the latest from arthouse favourites such as Turkey’s Semih Kaplanoglu (Commitment Hasan), Russian director Aleksey German Jr. (Delo House Arrest), and Israel’s Eran Kolirin (Let There Be Morning), as well as first-time helmers such as Valdimar Jóhannsson from Iceland, CB Yi from China.

(Movie Critic and author Gautaman Bhaskaran has covered the Cannes Film Festival close to 30 years)

