Cannes Film Festival 2021: Jodie Turner-Smith Robbed of Jewels From Hotel Room

The exquisitely pretty Cannes on the French Riviera has a darker side to it; dramatic and deadly. And this tells us that Cannes is about not just cinema, magnificent cinema from all over the word (this time there is a movie from Bangladesh and Haiti), but also an underbelly which hides depressing and disastrous deeds. Some may choose to describe these as “cinema” outside the darkened auditoriums.

British model and actress Jodie Turner-Smith (with movies like The Last Ship, Nightflyers, Queen & Slim and Without Remorse), who was staying at Hotel Marriott on the Cannes beachfront, was robbed of her jewels worth tens of thousands of euros. She had gone down for breakfast when thieves slipped into her room and escaped with the jewellery. One item that Jodie held in great emotional value was her mother’s wedding ring; this too was gone.

Jodie had arrived at Cannes to attend the ongoing 74th edition of the Festival.

She immediately shifted from Marriott to the Majestic Hotel, some blocks away, and she is particularly worried about her one-year-old daughter, who has accompanied her to the 12-day Festival.

It is quite likely that Jodie may have attracted the attention of the jewel thieves when they spotted her wearing gold and diamonds from the Gucci line to the premiere of After Yang.

Thefts are very common at Cannes during the Festival. A journalist colleague from Mumbai lost her expensive mobile phone the day she landed there. A Festival delegate found his briefcase missing as he was paying his taxi fare just outside his hotel.

Major jewel robberies have taken place in the past during the Festival, including the $ 1 million Chopard jewel theft in 2013 from Hotel Novotel, also on the beachfront.

(Author, movie critic Gautaman Bhaskaran has covered Cannes Film festival for 29 years)

