Cannes Film Festival And The Buzz Around It: All You Need to Know

There is a buzz around several probable titles with a few days to go before the Cannes Film Festival announces its line up on April 14 at Paris. While a couple of movies – like the Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun Maverick and the Tom Hanks headlined Elvis — have already been announced, whispers are being heard about some others.

The race to the Palme d’Or may bring Triangle of Sadness from Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, R.M.N from Romania’s Cristian Mungiu, Tori et Lokita from Belgian brothers Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Broker from Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda, Decision to Leave by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-Wook, Crimes of the Future from Canada’s David Cronenberg, the American title Armageddon Time by James Gray, Showing Up by Kelly Reichardt and Disappointment Blvd. by Ari Aster, Tchaïkovsky’s Wife from Russian director Kirill Srebrennikov (whose opposition to Putin’s regime is well known), and L’immensità from Italy’s Emanuele Crialese.

Other likely candidates include The Eternal Daughter from English director Joanna Hogg, L’envol by Pietro Marcello, Close from Belgium’s Lukas Dhont, Holy Spider from Danish director with Iranian origins Ali Abbasi, Love Life from Japan’s Koji Fukada, and Pobres pibes from Argentina’s Benjamin Naishtat.

In the French basket, we may have Frere et soeur by Arnaud Desplechin and Les cinq diables by Lea Mysius.

Coming back to Elvis, it has been helmed by Australian director, screenwriter and producer Baz Luhrmann.

Along with Luhrmann, stars Austin Butler (whom we saw in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), the celebrated Tom Hanks (Sully, Toy Story 4, News of the World) and Olivia DeJonge (Stray Dolls, Josie and Jack, The Visit) will attend the film premiere.

Butler will essay the iconic Elvis Presley. Dubbed as the “King of Rock and Roll”, he died in August 1977. His energy oozing songs and sexually provocative dances were the rage of the young and the old. In fact, it is commonly believed that Indian actor Shammi Kapoor copied Presley’s heart-pounding style.

While Hanks portrays Presley’s music manager, Colonel Tom Parker, DeJonge will be Priscilla Presley.

The extremely talented Luhrmann made history at the Cannes Festival by being the only director to show two feature films at the opening with Moulin Rouge! in 2001, which ran in Competition, and The Great Gatsby in 2013. In 1992, he became a sensation at the 45th edition of the Festival with his debut feature, Strictly Ballroom, screened in the A Certain Regard section.”

While the Australian actress, Nicole Kidman, made huge waves as Satine in Moulin Rouge!, a hauntingly lovely musical, Leonardo DiCaprio as Jay Gatsby proved to be the darling of the Cannes crowds.

Nothing as yet is known about Indian probables.

