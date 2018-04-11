English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cannes Film Festival Poster is All About Godard and Passion
The poster for the 71st edition – running from May 8 to 19 – has been drawn from from Jean-Luc Godard’s Pierrot le fou (1965), and is inspired by the work of Georges Pierre (1927-2003).
Late, but the Cannes Film Festival poster has just arrived – barely a day before the General-Delegate of the 12-day event on the French Riviera announces the titles in Paris on Thursday, April 12.
This renowned still photographer, Pierre, immortalised the shooting of over a hundred movies in a 30-year career -- which began in 1960 with the works of auteurs as legendary as Jacques Rivette, Alain Resnais and Louis Malle. Pierre then worked with Robert Enrico, Yves Robert, Claude Sautet, Bertrand Tavernier, Andrzej Żuławski, Andrzej Wajda, and of course Jean-Luc Godard.
Committed to safeguard the interests of still photographers and help them gain recognition as artists, Pierre founded the Association des Photographes de Films.
The poster itself is the artist work of graphic designer Flore Maquin. Inspired by pop culture, this 27-year-old illustrator blends drawing, painting and digital art in a vibrant and colorful world. A passionate film buff, she works with Universal Pictures, Paramount Channel, Europacorp, Wild Side and Arte.
