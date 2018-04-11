Cannes Film Festival Poster is All About Godard and Passion

Late, but the Cannes Film Festival poster has just arrived – barely a day before the General-Delegate of the 12-day event on the French Riviera announces the titles in Paris on Thursday, April 12.This year's poster shows a man and a woman in a passionate kiss – as they stretch themselves out of their car windows to steal that moment of love.The poster for the 71st edition – running from May 8 to 19 – has been drawn from from Jean-Luc Godard’s Pierrot le fou (1965), and is inspired by the work of Georges Pierre (1927-2003).This renowned still photographer, Pierre, immortalised the shooting of over a hundred movies in a 30-year career -- which began in 1960 with the works of auteurs as legendary as Jacques Rivette, Alain Resnais and Louis Malle. Pierre then worked with Robert Enrico, Yves Robert, Claude Sautet, Bertrand Tavernier, Andrzej Żuławski, Andrzej Wajda, and of course Jean-Luc Godard.Committed to safeguard the interests of still photographers and help them gain recognition as artists, Pierre founded the Association des Photographes de Films.The poster itself is the artist work of graphic designer Flore Maquin. Inspired by pop culture, this 27-year-old illustrator blends drawing, painting and digital art in a vibrant and colorful world. A passionate film buff, she works with Universal Pictures, Paramount Channel, Europacorp, Wild Side and Arte.(Gautaman Bhaskaran is an author, commentator and movie critic who has covered the Cannes Film Festival for 28 years)