Cannes Film Festival: Rasika Dugal Stands up for Metoo Movement Alongside Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett

Rasika Dugal, the lead alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Nandita Das’ Manto was seen lending support to the Time's Up event at Cannes. It was the biggest event of the festival where 82 powerful women from across world cinema took to the red carpet to lend their support to the #METOO campaign globally.The event was attended by some of the strongest women actors like Jane Fonda, Ava Duvernay, Marion Cottilard, Patty Jenkins and Nandita Das. Cate Blanchett and Kristen Stewart lead the protest along the red carpet before the premiere of Eva Husson’s Girls of The Sun.Rasika who is currently in Cannes for the screening of Manto in the ‘Un Certain Regard category’, joined the protest and cheered as Cate Blanchett gave many statistics on the gender disparities of the festival.Talking about the walk Rasika said, “There are very few times when you are part of a historical moment and you know it. This was one of those. It was a very emotional experience holding hands and walking in solidarity with 82 women at Cannes. Not much was said but yet many of us were moved to tears. The unspoken regard and understanding and solidarity for the challenges we have all had to face to be here was so so powerful."Elaborating more on her experience, she said, "It was my first time at the Palais de festivals red carpet at the Cannes film festival and I shared that moment with Salma Hayek, Patty Jenkins, Nandita Das and so many other women. I couldn't have asked for a better introduction. Cate Blanchett's powerful speech just made me feel more than ever how important this is. I mean we know there is rampant gender discrimination and we face it every day but just to have the numbers like that makes me feel like it's about time !"