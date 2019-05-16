Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Cannes Film Festival Under Fire After British Actress-Filmmaker Denied Entry with Her Baby

British actress, poet and filmmaker Greta Bellamacina has said she was initially denied entry at Cannes and then asked to wait for two days to get a delegate pass for her baby.

News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cannes Film Festival Under Fire After British Actress-Filmmaker Denied Entry with Her Baby
British actress, poet and filmmaker Greta Bellamacina has said she was initially denied entry at Cannes and then asked to wait for two days to get a delegate pass for her baby.
Loading...
British director Greta Bellamacina, whose film Hurt By Paradise is screening in the market section of the Cannes film festival, has claimed that she and her child were prevented from entering the festival site. Greta had attempted to enter the Marché du Film at Cannes with her four-month-old son, but was initially denied entry, and then asked to wait for two days to get a delegate pass for her baby which costs 300 euros.

After a "stressful debate", Greta and her child were allowed into the accreditation area, though she says she was told that her buggy would have to be sent through a different entrance, reported Guardian.

The actress, poet and filmmaker says that she was then told that her child would require a delegate's pass. After she offered to pay the fee, she was told that it would take 48 hours to process her request and was asked to leave the site.

"I'm outraged at the absurdity of this backwards attitude. As if female filmmakers needed further obstacles to equality in our industry. Ironically, my film is about a young single mother trying to balance her life as a writer. She is treated quite patronisingly in some scenes in the film, but never as rudely as I was treated as a mother at the film festival today," Greta said in a statement.

Cannes film festival and Marché du Film had recently introduced an initiative intended to make it easier for those with young children to attend the festival. Created in conjunction with the Parenting at Film Festivals group, the initiative is supposed to offer additional passes for a nanny and baby, as well as a breast-feeding and baby-changing room, easy access for young children and strollers, and a dedicated children's area.

It is unclear why Greta wasn't offered an additional pass for her son under the terms of the initiative.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram