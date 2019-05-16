English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cannes Film Festival Under Fire After British Actress-Filmmaker Denied Entry with Her Baby
British actress, poet and filmmaker Greta Bellamacina has said she was initially denied entry at Cannes and then asked to wait for two days to get a delegate pass for her baby.
British actress, poet and filmmaker Greta Bellamacina has said she was initially denied entry at Cannes and then asked to wait for two days to get a delegate pass for her baby.
Loading...
British director Greta Bellamacina, whose film Hurt By Paradise is screening in the market section of the Cannes film festival, has claimed that she and her child were prevented from entering the festival site. Greta had attempted to enter the Marché du Film at Cannes with her four-month-old son, but was initially denied entry, and then asked to wait for two days to get a delegate pass for her baby which costs 300 euros.
After a "stressful debate", Greta and her child were allowed into the accreditation area, though she says she was told that her buggy would have to be sent through a different entrance, reported Guardian.
The actress, poet and filmmaker says that she was then told that her child would require a delegate's pass. After she offered to pay the fee, she was told that it would take 48 hours to process her request and was asked to leave the site.
"I'm outraged at the absurdity of this backwards attitude. As if female filmmakers needed further obstacles to equality in our industry. Ironically, my film is about a young single mother trying to balance her life as a writer. She is treated quite patronisingly in some scenes in the film, but never as rudely as I was treated as a mother at the film festival today," Greta said in a statement.
Cannes film festival and Marché du Film had recently introduced an initiative intended to make it easier for those with young children to attend the festival. Created in conjunction with the Parenting at Film Festivals group, the initiative is supposed to offer additional passes for a nanny and baby, as well as a breast-feeding and baby-changing room, easy access for young children and strollers, and a dedicated children's area.
It is unclear why Greta wasn't offered an additional pass for her son under the terms of the initiative.
Follow @News18Movies for more
After a "stressful debate", Greta and her child were allowed into the accreditation area, though she says she was told that her buggy would have to be sent through a different entrance, reported Guardian.
The actress, poet and filmmaker says that she was then told that her child would require a delegate's pass. After she offered to pay the fee, she was told that it would take 48 hours to process her request and was asked to leave the site.
"I'm outraged at the absurdity of this backwards attitude. As if female filmmakers needed further obstacles to equality in our industry. Ironically, my film is about a young single mother trying to balance her life as a writer. She is treated quite patronisingly in some scenes in the film, but never as rudely as I was treated as a mother at the film festival today," Greta said in a statement.
Cannes film festival and Marché du Film had recently introduced an initiative intended to make it easier for those with young children to attend the festival. Created in conjunction with the Parenting at Film Festivals group, the initiative is supposed to offer additional passes for a nanny and baby, as well as a breast-feeding and baby-changing room, easy access for young children and strollers, and a dedicated children's area.
It is unclear why Greta wasn't offered an additional pass for her son under the terms of the initiative.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results