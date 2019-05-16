Take the pledge to vote

»
Cannes Film Festival’s Debutante Hina Khan is an Instagram Queen too

Here are 5 instances when Hina Khan slayed it on Instagram with her fashion-forward posts.

Trending Desk

May 16, 2019
Cannes Film Festival’s Debutante Hina Khan is an Instagram Queen too
Hina Khan, better known for her role Komolika in Kasautti Zindagii Kay 2, is adding new feathers to her hat every day. The actress has made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 and pulled off the look with perfect style. As Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara Singhania is reaching new heights, we can't ignore the fact that Hina Khan is an Instagram queen too.

As she made her debut at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, Hina took to Instagram stories to share vibrant pictures of herself. The former Bigg Boss contestant has an extremely vibrant Instagram page, too, giving her fans a glimpse into her colourful celebrity life.

When she painted the French town pink



On her first day at the Cannes Film Festival, Hina opted for a pink pantsuit, which she combined with a pink blouse and beige sandals. The actress looked like she meant business as she stepped out for the first series of interviews at Cannes. The actress is in the French town to reveal the first poster of her debut movie Lines.

When she showed off her #Komoswag



Hina Khan is well known for her character Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress made her Komolika look stylish with a mix of a traditional and contemporary fashion. The pink and black saree with a green background proves how perfectly Hina slays fusion fashion.

When Hina Khan became our dream bride

View this post on Instagram

🍁 #BombayTimesFashionWeek 📸 @tejpal_nagi

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on



Walking the ramp at a fashion show recently, Hina Khan looked a perfect bride in pinkish-orange lehenga, complimented with minimal jewelry. The bun and her shyness make her look like a dream bride for us.

When she donned the bubbly girl look

View this post on Instagram

Everyday a fresh start❤️ Let’s feel fresh

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on



We can't get over this vibrant and bubbly look of Hina in these pictures. With the caption, "Everyday a fresh start. Let's feel fresh", Hina posted these pictures of her in a colourful tee and hairs. With wavy hair, coloured streaks, funky jewellery, flowery top and that naughty smile, Hina is the girl we all want in our lives!

When she gave us some major beach vacay goals



With an ocean green swimsuit and a clear view, these pictures of Hina Khan gave us major beach goals. Claiming to be a water baby, Hina posed on a hammock suspended on the water that matched colour of her swimsuit. Well, that’s how vacations should be!

