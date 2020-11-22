Can't Be Ignored By Industry If You're Talented: 'Ludo' Actor Rohit Saraf

Mumbai: From a debut film that never released to consecutive Netflix projects with “Ludo” and “Mismatched”, actor Rohit Saraf believes his four-year-old journey in cinema has helped him realise that the industry gives space to several artistes to coexist and blossom. Though Saraf made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with Gauri Shinde’s “Dear Zindagi” co-starring Alia Bhatt, it was John Abraham’s production “Banana” which was meant to be his first film.

The 23-year-old actor, who later went on to feature in acclaimed films like Priyanka Chopra starrer “The Sky Is Pink” and Rani Mukerji-fronted “Hichki”, said he has realised over the years that “resilience, patience and consistent hard work” are key to surviving in the industry. “What I understand better is that there’s room for many artistes to coexist and do equally amazing work. The competition should be with oneself and the only goal should be improve oneself with each day. If you’re talented, you can’t be ignored,” Saraf told .