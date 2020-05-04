'Can't Believe He is Gone': Sanjay Dutt Remembers 'Elder Brother' Rishi Kapoor with Throwback Photo

With the sudden death of Rishi Kapoor on April 30, the film fraternity is still struggling to cope with his loss. Friends and family members have been sharing remembering the actor fondly, sharing their memories of him on social media.

Actor Sanjay Dutt found himself reminiscing the good old days with the late Bollywood star, sharing a throwback photo of himself with Rishi and his son Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir played the role of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic Sanju.

Sharing the candid shot that shows the three hugging each other, Says said, "One thing that Chintu Sir taught me was to always do things with a smile on our face! It's going to take some time to sink in that Chintu Sir is not with us anymore. He has always been an elder brother to me. Can't believe he is gone!"

When news broke of Rishi's demise, Sanjay Dutt took to his handle to pen a heartfelt note describing their relationship over the years. "Dear Chintu sir, You have been an inspiration to me throughout my life and career. You have taught me to live life to the fullest and to face life even when I was going through my low days. I had the honour to work with you in many films where you always guided me. You fight against cancer has been long. But you never made me feel once that you were suffering even when I spoke to you in New York... even at that time, you were so full of life."





