Can't Compete With Singham As I'm His Wife, Says Kareena Kapoor on Playing Cop in Angrezi Medium

Kareena Kapoor Khan is essaying the role of a cop in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. This is for the first time that actress will be donning the police uniform on the big screen.

At the trailer launch of Mentalhood, which marks her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor's digital debut, Kareena was asked if her role in Angrezi Medium would give competition to Ajay Devgn's Singham.

To which, Kareena responded, "I can't compete with Singham because I'm Singham's wife. I played that part on screen in Rohit's film and I'm very happy. But my cop in Angrezi Medium is very different. The entire story is very different. And, Rohit's entire universe is different and amazing. So, nobody can compete with that."

For the uninitiated, Kareena played the role of Ajay's character Bajirao Singham's wife, Avni Kamat, in Rohit Shetty's 2014 action cop drama Singham Returns.

"I am very excited for the film because I am working with Irrfan in the film. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and I think, that, for me is the greatest honour," Kareena added.

Angrezi Medium marks Irrfan's comeback after he was diagnosed with cancer. He is currently undergoing treatment for the ailment.

Meanwhile, sharing her excitement about Karisma's digital debut, Kareena said, "As fans, we all have waited for her to watch her on the screen. We wanted her to come back after so many years. So, I'm as excited and nervous as she is. I feel Mentalhood is such a relevant topic today, especially for moms."

When asked if there were any plans to collaborate with Karisma, she said, "We've always wanted to work together, but we have not like anything. Somebody should come up with a great script. Then maybe we'll consider."

Apart from Angrezi Medium, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi Remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. She is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht, which will release next year.