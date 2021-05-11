Can’t Hide Out and Wait for Pandemic to End, Says Shruti Hassan on Returning Back to Work

Amidst battling a global pandemic and trying to stay positive, many are finding it very difficult to work. Some have even lost their jobs and are now battling financial crises along with COVID-19. Even celebrities have been quarantining at home and aren’t able to go out and work. Actress Shruti Haasan recently shared about facing financial constraints. She also opened up about getting back to work, as she ‘can’t hide out and wait for the pandemic to end’. She added that she knows that it isn’t easy to shoot during a time like this, but she has to pay her own bills as her parents don’t help her when it comes to finances.

In her interview with Hindustan Times , Shruti elaborated on working during the pandemic. She said that although being on set without a mask is scary, she has to get back to work because of the financial constraints. Everyone earns different amounts of money but they all have to fend for themselves, including her. When the crew is ready to shoot, she has to go out there to do her job and complete all her professional commitments. Shruti added that she is an independent woman who pays her own bills for which she has to get back to work. She has her own limitations and doesn’t have parents who pay her bills. Shruti is the daughter of multi-faceted actress Sarika and actor-politician Kamal Haasan.The Ramaiya Vastavaiya star was last seen in the Telugu action film Krack opposite Ravi Teja. Last year, she also appeared in the ZEE5 film Yaara alongside Vidyut Jammwal and in the Amazon Prime original Putham Pudhu Kaalai. Shruti is currently shooting for the Tamil film Laabam alongside Vijay Sethupathi and the action thriller Salaar opposite Prabhas. She will also be seen in the Netflix original Pitta Kathalu.

