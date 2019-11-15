Take the pledge to vote

Can't Let Previous Fridays Affect Upcoming Friday, Says Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, whose latest release is Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan, says he doesn't get bogged down by failures.

IANS

November 15, 2019
Can't Let Previous Fridays Affect Upcoming Friday, Says Sidharth Malhotra
Actor Sidharth Malhotra says he looks at failures as a learning experience and doesn't get bogged down by it.

"I look at it from a learning point of view. Even massive superstars of the country can't predict the future of their films," Sidharth said while talking about his mantra for dealing with successes and failures.

"It's a part and parcel of the business. I have a lot of gratitude that I am a working actor. You can't let your previous Friday affect your coming Friday," he added.

Sidharth made a successful Bollywood debut with "Student Of The Year" in 2012 and managed to garner a fan base with his good looks in the initial years of career. The past couple of years, however, have been rough for Sidharth. The audience wasn't impressed with his films such as "Baar Baar Dekho", "A Gentleman" and "Aiyaari", which turned out to be duds at the box office.

His latest release is the Milap Zaveri-directed "Marjaavaan", which also features Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Sidharth plays a hotheaded young man who falls in love with a girl is speech impaired. The film released on November 15.

The actor opened up about his way of handling failure on the chat show "By Invite Only", which airs on Zoom. He joined the episode with his "Marjaavaan" co-stars Riteish and Rakul.

Talking about her latest hit De De Pyaar De, Rakul said, "De De Pyaar De was like a showreel for me, where there was everything from dancing to emotions. People took notice of my work in the movie and it opened up a new bunch of scripts for me."

Riteish praised Rakul for her dedication. He said, "I think Rakul is a powerful performer. The kind of energy and power she brings on the screen challenges me as an actor to come back better."

