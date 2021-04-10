Can't Rub My Privilege on People's Faces: Amit Sadh on His Social Media Sabbatical

View this post on Instagram
Many Indian celebrities were recently seen sharing their vacation pictures on social media. The actor clarified that he was not against the use of social media and people were free to document their life all they want, but he also expressed his displeasure for the thrust of social media validation which is reflected in the numbers of likes and comments one gets.
Citing the example of Brad Pitt, the actor said that it was not necessary to post your photo to live your life. He asked, “Is Brad Pitt showing you that he is on an exotic island while the rest are battling corona? No, right?"
The actor emphasized that people should be more empathetic and shouldn’t behave as if nothing has happened just because the pandemic hasn’t affected them because of the privilege that they might have.
On suggestions that this sabbatical might keep him out of the social media algorithms and could harm his income, Amit said that he had come to Mumbai to become an actor and not a social media influencer or ‘work in ads’.
Amit, however, will continue to use social media platform to connect to his fans and will be replying to his fans’ DMs.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here