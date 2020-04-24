Can't Sit Dressed Up All Day, Want To Be As Real As Possible, Says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan may have been one of the most adored actresses in Bollywood for over two decades, but she is also a fashion icon for many. The actress is surely a trendsetter with her perfect fashion choices, and looks her best in every appearance she makes, be it on-screen or in real-life. However, the pressure to look her best gets to her sometimes.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Kareena said, “I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable."

"I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be,” she further added.

The actress' Instagram profile has been her platform to showcase the real Kareena. Recently, the actress posted a bare-faced selfie with a zit on her face. “Meanwhile...I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing... #HugeMess,” she wrote.

Check it out below:





