'Can't Stay Silent Any Longer', Anurag Kashyap Breaks Twitter Hiatus Over Violence in Jamia
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who had taken a break from Twitter a few months ago, broke his silence over the clash between students and police at Jamia Millia Islamia over the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Director Anurag Kashyap. (Photo: IANS)
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, that started in Assam and Bengal last week have now spread to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Universities in Hyderabad and Mumbai also witnessed solidarity marches.
Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson. The situation remained tense on Monday morning as well.
Expressions of solidarity from all quarters poured in, with many personalities associated with the film world speaking up on the issue and condemning the violence. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap broke his Twitter hiatus to express his anger.
"This has gone too far... can't stay silent any longer. This government is clearly fascist... and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet," he tweeted.
This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet ..— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019
He also proceeded to retweet several posts on the police crackdown at the university on Sunday, as well as videos of violence at other places like Aligarh Muslim University.
A few days back, Kashyap, who is known to be vocal about his opinions on such matters was asked about his reaction to the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Speaking to The Quint, the filmmaker had said, "My instant reaction to it? My instant reaction to it is why and how and it's not going to stop. We have voted for it, we should keep getting it. We will keep getting it. I've like literally switched off, I do not endorse anything."
He added, "Either you get into it the whole hog or just let it be. We have to go through this cycle so that we can understand it can happen to any person, the consequences of something like this. Only then will we grow as a society."
Kashyap had gone off Twitter in August 10, after his parents received threat calls and his daughter Aaliyah was threatened with rape online.
