Can't Stop Staring: Fans Give a Big Shout-Out to Hina Khan For Nailing Her First Appearance at Cannes 2019

@eyehinakhan u r looking too hot



U jusst nailed #Cannes2019



Attire

Confidence on face

Walking

Smile



Jusst can't stop staring u #HinaKhan

Hina is on Red carpet #Cannes2019 Happiness on peak for each & every #Hinaholics ✨#HinaKhanAtCannes2019 ✨ pic.twitter.com/FXF08ix4yZ — ₭₳Ɽ₮ł₭ (@RealKartikk) May 16, 2019

Walking on cannes always represnts d big drm n fairy tale in ppls mind bt to me it's ur hrdwrk @eyehinakhan❤



U r entirly slf made which makes u a grt role modl fr young womn❤



Aj ap jha pe ho jst coz of ur hrdwrk n u nvr think abt wht othr thinks abt u❤#HinaKhanAtCannes2019 pic.twitter.com/SuUPDwknIS — ᴀɴɴᴜʰⁱⁿᵃʰᵒˡⁱᶜ✨jUliEt❤ (@hprneet143) May 16, 2019

Some people are burning here and polluting our hashtag #HinaKhanAtCannes2019 keep burning our #HinaKhan is here to slay in #Cannes2019#HinaKhanAtCannes2019 pic.twitter.com/2tlmArxqxp — HinaKhanAtCannes2019 ✨ (@hinakhanfan18) May 16, 2019

To actually be there at #Cannes2019 walking the red carpet is a massive deal!!! You look absolutely ravishing! Shine brightest my love! @eyehinakhan ❤️ The image of you looking over ur shoulder is my fav! #HinaKhanAtCannes #SherKhan pic.twitter.com/WJ4AgrB5pP — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) May 15, 2019

And The Queen is here people

She is looking so freakin hawttt.. Outfit is upto the mark and she's T

totally slaying the red carpet #HinaKhanAtCannes2019 #Cannes2019 @eyehinakhan pic.twitter.com/GyMyuGVIzn — Hinaholics✨ (@Hinaholics) May 15, 2019