Can't Stop Staring: Fans Give a Big Shout-Out to Hina Khan For Nailing Her First Appearance at Cannes 2019

@eyehinakhan u r looking too hot



U jusst nailed #Cannes2019



Attire

Confidence on face

Walking

Smile



Jusst can't stop staring u #HinaKhan

Hina is on Red carpet #Cannes2019 Happiness on peak for each & every #Hinaholics ✨#HinaKhanAtCannes2019 ✨ pic.twitter.com/FXF08ix4yZ — ₭₳Ɽ₮ł₭ (@RealKartikk) May 16, 2019

Walking on cannes always represnts d big drm n fairy tale in ppls mind bt to me it's ur hrdwrk @eyehinakhan❤



U r entirly slf made which makes u a grt role modl fr young womn❤



Aj ap jha pe ho jst coz of ur hrdwrk n u nvr think abt wht othr thinks abt u❤#HinaKhanAtCannes2019 pic.twitter.com/SuUPDwknIS — ᴀɴɴᴜʰⁱⁿᵃʰᵒˡⁱᶜ✨jUliEt❤ (@hprneet143) May 16, 2019

Some people are burning here and polluting our hashtag #HinaKhanAtCannes2019 keep burning our #HinaKhan is here to slay in #Cannes2019#HinaKhanAtCannes2019 pic.twitter.com/2tlmArxqxp — HinaKhanAtCannes2019 ✨ (@hinakhanfan18) May 16, 2019

To actually be there at #Cannes2019 walking the red carpet is a massive deal!!! You look absolutely ravishing! Shine brightest my love! @eyehinakhan ❤️ The image of you looking over ur shoulder is my fav! #HinaKhanAtCannes #SherKhan pic.twitter.com/WJ4AgrB5pP — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) May 15, 2019

And The Queen is here people

She is looking so freakin hawttt.. Outfit is upto the mark and she's T

totally slaying the red carpet #HinaKhanAtCannes2019 #Cannes2019 @eyehinakhan pic.twitter.com/GyMyuGVIzn — Hinaholics✨ (@Hinaholics) May 15, 2019

Indian TV actress Hina Khan made her first red carpet appearance at Cannes film festival on Wednesday. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that the actress owned her debut and how! The actress, who is at the French Riviera to uncover the first look of her debut film, took everyone by surprise as she literally sparkled in a silver see-through floor length gown designed by Ziad Nakad. Not going over the top, Hina kept her makeup and accessories minimal.Impressed by her look, her fans took to Twitter to applaud the actress. While one of them wrote, "Walking on Cannes always represents the big dream and fairy tale in people's mind but to me, it's ur hard work @eyehinakhan. You are an entirely self-made woman which makes you a great role model for young women." Another tweeted, "Just can't stop staring at you" with several heart emojis.On her arrival at the festival, the actress shared a picture of herself soaking up the sun as she enjoyed Cannes vibes on the French streets. She also took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of her day look. For her first outing at Cannes - an interview session - she went monochrome-- a pale pink blouse paired with colour-coordinating pants and blazer.Talking about her appearance at the festival, Hina said in a statement, "It's a huge honour. I have been following the Cannes Film Festival as a fan for years. Not only because of the red carpet, but more so because Cannes is the ground for some of the most path-breaking international content."Meanwhile, She will not only walk the red carpet but also be a speaker at the 72nd edition of the festival, which will run from May 14-25. The talk will be followed by the first look launch of her film Lines, which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil war.Follow @News18Movies for more