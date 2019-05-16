Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Can't Stop Staring: Fans Give a Big Shout-Out to Hina Khan For Nailing Her First Appearance at Cannes 2019

Hina Khan, who is at the French Riviera to uncover the first look of her debut film, took everyone by surprise as she literally sparkled in silver see-through floor length gown designed by Ziad Nakad.

News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
Can't Stop Staring: Fans Give a Big Shout-Out to Hina Khan For Nailing Her First Appearance at Cannes 2019
Image courtesy: Twitter
Indian TV actress Hina Khan made her first red carpet appearance at Cannes film festival on Wednesday. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that the actress owned her debut and how! The actress, who is at the French Riviera to uncover the first look of her debut film, took everyone by surprise as she literally sparkled in a silver see-through floor length gown designed by Ziad Nakad. Not going over the top, Hina kept her makeup and accessories minimal.

Impressed by her look, her fans took to Twitter to applaud the actress. While one of them wrote, "Walking on Cannes always represents the big dream and fairy tale in people's mind but to me, it's ur hard work @eyehinakhan. You are an entirely self-made woman which makes you a great role model for young women." Another tweeted, "Just can't stop staring at you" with several heart emojis.



















On her arrival at the festival, the actress shared a picture of herself soaking up the sun as she enjoyed Cannes vibes on the French streets. She also took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of her day look. For her first outing at Cannes - an interview session - she went monochrome-- a pale pink blouse paired with colour-coordinating pants and blazer.



Talking about her appearance at the festival, Hina said in a statement, "It's a huge honour. I have been following the Cannes Film Festival as a fan for years. Not only because of the red carpet, but more so because Cannes is the ground for some of the most path-breaking international content."

Meanwhile, She will not only walk the red carpet but also be a speaker at the 72nd edition of the festival, which will run from May 14-25. The talk will be followed by the first look launch of her film Lines, which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil war.

Follow @News18Movies for more
