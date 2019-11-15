Take the pledge to vote

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Can't Take Criticism from Every Tom, Dick And Harry on Social Media

Reacting to the criticism of 'Sacred Games 2', Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashed out at film viewers and said that watchers need to be on the same standard as his to point fingers.

News18.com

November 15, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Can't Take Criticism from Every Tom, Dick And Harry on Social Media
Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games series earned him a new image as Ganesh Gaitonde, fans had complained about Season 2 not being captivating enough. Reacting at the disappointment, the actor hit out at the critics saying he was genuine in his role as he could.

Read: Motichoor Chaknachoor Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty's Film is a Big Letdown

In an interview, he pointed out how the audience are hypocritical when it comes to vulgar comedies but point out his abuses delivered under a role. He said, "Maybe they wanted the swag like of season 1. It may have got boring at some points too. But I was an actor and did as much as I could. Nowadays, everyone just starts criticizing. I take criticism only from the people who are of my standard and have the knowledge of cinema. I being a trained actor can't take the criticism of every Tom, Dick and Harry who sit behind their social media."

He further added, "People are enjoying the vulgarity in comedy movies which should be family entertainers. And if I abuse in the character of Ganesh Gaitonde, they start pointing it out. For the sake of entertainment, we can’t just show anything."

Nawazuddin also talked about the stereotype of a good looking lead being the demand for any love story, which is the reason people 'like him' don't get to do them. "People like us don’t get to do love stories because of the perception that we can’t love. We are just for hitting and killing people. The stereotype is not in the industry but in the people and it will stay deep rooted in them. Audience think love stories can be done with only actors who look a certain way. People react Nawaz and Athiya’s love story is so unconventional and unusual. How is it unusual? She is a human and so am I. But society is not able to accept this."

The actor says he has moved on from the image of Ganesh Gaitonde and is willing to try something fresh now.

Directed by Debamitra Biswal, his recent release Motichoor Chakhnachoor co stars Athiya Shetty.

Watch:

