Can’t Understand Why A Respected Lady Like Didi is Behaving Like Saddam Hussein, Says Vivek Oberoi
The actor lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga's arrest in Kolkata.
Image courtesy: Vivek Oberoi/ Instagram
New Delhi: After speaking out against MNM chief Kamal Hassan for the latter's "first terrorist was Hindu" remark, adding that the actor-politician should not divide the country, actor Vivek Oberoi has lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while likening her to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.
Oberoi issued a post on Twitter expressing his discontentment over burning political matters such as Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's alleged arrest from his hotel room by police in Kolkata and BJP Youth Wing Convenor Priyanka Sharma's claims that she was detained for 18 hours even after being granted bail by the Supreme Court. Sharma was arrested for sharing a meme targeting Banerjee.
In his tweet, Vivek claimed that democracy was under threat under Banerjee in Kolkata. His tweet reads, "I can’t understand why a respected lady like Didi is behaving like Saddam Hussain! Ironically, democracy is under threat and in danger by Dictator Didi herself. First #PriyankaSharma & now #TajinderBagga. यह दीदीगिरी नही चलेगी ! #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga." (sic)
Bagga claimed that he was arrested from his hotel room by police in Kolkata, along with other party leaders, following BJP national president Amit Shah’s roadshow in the city on Tuesday.
Following violent clashes at the rally, the arrests were made. The detention of several BJP leaders was confirmed on Twitter by BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya, who also alleged that the detentions were politically motivated and unlawful.
I can’t understand why a respected lady like Didi is behaving like Saddam Hussain! Ironically, democracy is under threat and in danger by Dictator Didi herself. First #PriyankaSharma & now #TajinderBagga. यह दीदीगिरी नही चलेगी ! #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/oRq596aljH— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 15, 2019
Mamata Banerjee ordered a midnight crack down on several BJP leaders in Kolkata, who were picked up in the middle of night, without due process of law being followed. Tajinder Bagga and several others are now in TMC’s illegal detention. #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga— Chowkidar Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 15, 2019
