Can't Wait for Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Night? Here's a Sneak Peek Into Salman Khan's Performance

Salman Khan is all set to launch the new edition of reality show 'Bigg Boss' on October 3. Here's a sneak peek into his performance for the night.

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on October 3. In the lead up to the grand night, Colors TV has shared a glimpse of host Salman Khan's performance. Salman is seen dancing to the tunes of Just Chill, his track from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. However, background dancers are just limited to four since coronavirus threat is looming large and the makers are wary of the precautions they need to observe while shooting.

During his entry, Salman is seen inside a transparent pod as he descends on stage. He is seen wearing a breathing mask, which is taken off before his performance. Seems like Salman is leaving no chance to spread awareness about Covid-19 spread.

In the short promo released recently, Salman looks all dapper in a black suit.

Recently, Salman had revealed that he returned to host BB 14 only because he knew the scale of production of the show will lead to employments. He also said that he agreed to pay cuts amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, contestant names have been kept a closely guarded secret from BB fans. It is believed that all entering participants this season will be quarantined before they go inside the house. Also, Covid-19 tests will be done regularly and health and hygiene will be given prime importance in this edition of Bigg Boss.

