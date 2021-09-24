Can't Wait for The Matrix Resurrections? 5 More Titles Based on the 'Pill'

The Matrix Resurrections trailer has reminded fans of the choice Neo (Keanu Reeves) makes about taking the pill. Some other movies have explored the concept of the ‘pill’ changing one’s life around. We take look at such movies that can be revisited in anticipation of The Matrix 4.

Limitless

Eddie (Bradley Cooper) opts for trials of new drug and rediscovers himself. The concept, cinematography and editing of this movie is top notch and you will enjoy watching it.

American Horror Story 10

The tenth season of American Horror Story gives its artist characters a black pill that either unleashes their potential or turns them into pale blood sucking vampires. How far can you go to unleash your creative side? The anthology series marks the return of Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Lily Rabe. AHS Red Tide puts the spotlight on gaslighting as a family gets sucked into a world of manipulation and terror.

Go Goa Gone

In Go Goa Gone, Saif Ali Khan is a drug dealer whose experimental drug turns people into zombies. A comedy and horror fest unwinds in Goa with friends and half dead creatures chasing them for the kill. A sequel to the sleeper hit has been talked about for long but has not been greenlit yet.

Project Power

This Netflix action entertainer turns anyone who consumes a pill into a superhero but there maybe some side effects. Project Power attracted big cast names in Jamie Foxx and Joseph-Gordon Levitt and is heavy on action and special effects.

The Matrix

In anticipation of Matrix 4, one can certainly revisit the original 1999 film that changed the way filmmaking was visualised. Its success was followed up with two more The Matrix films that are equally good. The Matrix franchise uses innovative action sequences and unique special effects. Plus, it has a unique human vs machines storyline that attracted a lot of attention when the films released.

