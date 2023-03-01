B-Town diva Ananya Panday recently wrapped up her upcoming untitled film with critically acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. The film is touted to be a thriller, which has been backed by Nikhil Dwivedi. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared the news with a set of photos on Instagram. In the first frame, Ananya can be seen hugging Vikramaditya as they posed for the camera. The second is the entire cast and crew of the film. The team can be seen joyous as they cheer for the camera. The Liger actress expressed her gratitude for the opportunity in the caption of the post.

“And that’s a wrap! Vikramaditya Motwane, I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film - I love you guys and I can’t wait for the world to see it,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Vikramaditya also commented on the post and wrote, “proudest.” Her fans and Instagram users are delighted with the update. One of the users wrote, “Ananya is working on a great script with great people and a great concept. Can’t wait to see her shine.” Another person said, “This movie looks so interesting.”

The director also had the most beautiful things to say about Ananya. He shared their picture on his Instagram timeline and wrote, “Barely knew you 3 months ago. Today I’m proud to call myself a fan and you a friend.”

According to several media reports, the film is said to be in the post-production stage.

Ananya Panday was last seen in Puri Jagannadh’s directorial Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda which was a debacle at the box office. The actress also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2 in the pipeline.

