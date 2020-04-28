Can't Wait To Enjoy The Nonsense Of Being A Family Together: Arjun Kapoor

Amid lockdown strictures, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor became nostalgic about spending time with his grandmother, saying he cannot wait to sit down and enjoy the "nonsense" of being a family together over a long slow Sunday lunch.
Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a vintage photograph of his grandmother and late grandfather. Along with the post, he shared a heart-warming note about staying away from family due to the lockdown.
"My dadu & dadi. I grew up with them in a joint family. Unfortunately my grand dad passed away just before I became an actor. He couldn't see me make a mark in the profession when he toiled to give our family our foundation. My dadi (she's on insta btw @nirmalkapoorbombay) who is too cool is hail hearty and lives in our family home about 5kms from where I stay but I can't see her for her own health."
He said he is missing visiting his grandmother Nirmal Kapoor owing to the lockdown.
"This post was just because I'm missing her and I'm certain a lot of u out there are worried and missing the elders in ur family and lives... eventually this will all pass and things will get better and when it does I can't wait to sit down and just enjoy the nonsense of being a family together over a long slow Sunday lunch.
"It is for that dream to be a reality we must sit at home and fight through this phase and chapter of all our lives. Here's to a Happy Sunday to everyone."
On the acting front, Arjun will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film also stars Arjun's Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra.
