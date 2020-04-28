MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Can't Wait To Enjoy The Nonsense Of Being A Family Together: Arjun Kapoor

Can't Wait To Enjoy The Nonsense Of Being A Family Together: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a vintage photograph of his grandmother and late grandfather. Along with the post, he shared a heart-warming note about staying away from family due to the lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
Share this:

Amid lockdown strictures, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor became nostalgic about spending time with his grandmother, saying he cannot wait to sit down and enjoy the "nonsense" of being a family together over a long slow Sunday lunch.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a vintage photograph of his grandmother and late grandfather. Along with the post, he shared a heart-warming note about staying away from family due to the lockdown.

"My dadu & dadi. I grew up with them in a joint family. Unfortunately my grand dad passed away just before I became an actor. He couldn't see me make a mark in the profession when he toiled to give our family our foundation. My dadi (she's on insta btw @nirmalkapoorbombay) who is too cool is hail hearty and lives in our family home about 5kms from where I stay but I can't see her for her own health."

View this post on Instagram

My dadu & dadi. I grew up with them in a joint family unfortunately my grand dad passed away just before I became an actor he couldn’t see me make a mark in the profession when the toiled to give our family our foundation. My dadi (she’s on insta btw 😉 @nirmalkapoorbombay) who is too cool is hail hearty and lives in our family home about 5kms from where I stay but I can’t see her for her own health. This post was just because I’m missing her and I’m certain a lot of u out there are worried and missing the elders in ur family and lives... eventually this will all pass and things will get better and when it does I can’t wait to sit down and just enjoy the nonsense of being a family together over a long slow Sunday lunch. It is for that dream to be a reality we must sit at home and fight thru this phase & chapter of all our lives. Here’s to a Happy Sunday to everyone !!!

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

He said he is missing visiting his grandmother Nirmal Kapoor owing to the lockdown.

"This post was just because I'm missing her and I'm certain a lot of u out there are worried and missing the elders in ur family and lives... eventually this will all pass and things will get better and when it does I can't wait to sit down and just enjoy the nonsense of being a family together over a long slow Sunday lunch.

"It is for that dream to be a reality we must sit at home and fight through this phase and chapter of all our lives. Here's to a Happy Sunday to everyone."

On the acting front, Arjun will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film also stars Arjun's Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres