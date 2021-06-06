'Can't Wait to Resume', Says Krushna Abhishek on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Returning

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return on TV with a new season. After Kapil announced in January, earlier this year, about the show and team taking a break amid the coronavirus and the birth of his baby, artist Krushna Abhishek has hinted at its return soon.

Krushna shared a TKSS throwback video from the first episode shoot on his social media handle in which he performs as Sapna with Kapil. He wrote as caption, “Our first episode was so excited and nervous too first time had asked 1 crore do na can’t wait to resume we r gonna come soon (sic)."

The show stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh with main host Kapil Sharma. More actors and writers are expected to feature in the upcoming season.

Kapil announced in March earlier this year that he plans to add new people to the creative team. Kapil had shared, “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent - actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment."

The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.

